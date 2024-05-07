This Week In Golf: McIlroy heads strong field at Wells Fargo in Quail Hollow

It was a long overdue triumph for Norris, who held the record for most podiums without a win (15)
With the DP World Tour taking a break, the PGA Tour has a doubleheader this week, with the $20 million signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship, being played alongside the $4 million Myrtle Beach Classic.
World Number One golfer Scottie Scheffler, whose wife is expecting his first child, is an absentee from the field at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Club, however, all the other players in the top 10 on the OWGR, who are eligible, are competing, with the exception being Jon Rahm.
Rory McIlroy, number two in the OWGR and number 16 in the FedEx Cup Rankings leads the field in an event he has won three times in 2020 – 2019, 2014 – 15 and 2010.
The defending champion is Wyndham Clark (US), who won in 2023 with a four-round score of 19 under par, and will be joined by Dubai resident, Tommy Fleetwood, currently 11th in the OWGR.
The Challenge Tour returns to Europe and Seville, following the recent two-week mini-swing in the UAE.
A field of 108 players will play in this week’s LET’s $1 million ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Korea. The popular format sees the first two rounds played in a team format with three professionals and an invited amateur. The final round consists of professionals only.
Dubai’s Chiara Noja, who represents Jumeirah Golf Estates, is in the field courtesy of being in the top 70 of the 2023 LET’s Order of Merit.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
Wells Fargo Championship
Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC, US
Purse: $20 million
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
Myrtle Beach Classic
Venue: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, US
Purse: $4 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
Challenge de Espana
Venue: Real Club Sevilla Golf, Seville, Spain
Purse: €270,000
LPGA
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
Cognizant Founders Cup
Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, NJ, US
Purse: $3 million
Ladies European Tour
Friday 10th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Korea
Venue: New Korea Country Club, Korea
Purse: $1 million
Champions Tour
Thursday 9th – Sunday 12th May, 2024
Regions Tradition
Venue: Birmingham, Alabama, US
Purse: $2.6 million
The pre-race favourite is bidding to become the first man to win the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double since Marco Pantani in 1998
Becomes the first player to win four individual titles on the Saudi Arabia-backed tour as Ripper GC win Team Event
The Spaniard produced a flawless display and back-to-back birdies from the 16th saw him win by one shot from in-form Sebastian Söderberg
The Japanese-owned galloper, who was looking to win a third colt's Classic, was beaten a close third in an absolute classic won by Mystik Dan
The riveting thriller crossed the 3-hour mark before the Pole sealed her incredible comeback victory to gain revenger for her loss to the Belarusian in 2023
The reigning champions will clinch an unprecedented fourth successive English title if they win their last three matches
Míchel Sánchez's side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history