This Week in Golf: LIV Golf spotlight turns to Hong Kong for another bounty-rich event

Joaquin Niemann plays this week in LIV Golf - Hong Kong. The Chilean is perhaps playing the best golf in the world at the moment. - Reuters

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:02 PM

LIV Golf – Hong Kong takes place this week after Joaquin Niemann’s impressive individual win and the Crushers GC Team final day charge win in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Adrian Meronk and Anirban Lahiri will both play in the event that has $20 million for the Individual Event and $5 million allocated to the Team Event.

Meronk can consider himself unlucky to have a one stroke Slow Play penalty added to his score for bad times. Slow play penalties have always been used sparingly in professional golf – LIV’s other Slow Play penalty was on Meronk’s Cleeks GC fellow team member Richard Bland.

Different Tours around the world penalize in different ways – but a penalty shot at the top of the LIV Golf leaderboard was certainly expensive for Meronk.

Do we expect LIV Golf to be the trend setters to beat the ‘Slow Play’ dilemma in professional golf?

Only time will tell. Perhaps more officials are required on the course to properly police such incidents – throughout the full field.

The DP World Tour hosts its final event on their International Swing with the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

The PGA Tour has a double header with the double header Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open. The API is a Signature Event boating a $20 million purse and has attracted a typically strong field.

The Asian Tour takes a break this week before returning to the calendar in Macau next week.

The Ladies European Tour sees its ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Tampa with Chiara Noja looking to kick start her 2024 season.

Calendar

LIV Golf

Friday 8th – Sunday 10th March, 2024

LIV Golf – Hong Kong

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th March, 2024

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Venue: Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida, US

Purse: $20 million

Puerto Rico Open

Venue: Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Purse: $4 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th March, 2024

Jonsson Workwear Open

Venue: Glendower GC, Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa

Purse: $1.5 million

LPGA

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th March, 2024

Blue Bay LPGA

Venue: Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, People’s Republic of China

Purse: $2.2 million

Ladies European Tour

Friday 8th – Sunday 10th March, 2024

ARAMCO Team Series Presented by PIF – Tampa

Venue: Feather Sound Country Club, Tampa, Florida, US

Purse: $1 million