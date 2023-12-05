This Week in Golf: LIV Golf Promotions in Abu Dhabi can be life-changing for the top three finishers

Janet Kim won the individual event on the day with a strong back-nine finish
LIV Golf hosts its first event in the UAE this week with the three-day, four-round LIV Golf Promotions qualifier at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
Come Sunday night and the top three players will earn their LIV Golf Tour playing privileges for next season which will allow them to play in the 14 event 2024 calendar.
Dubai-based Joel Stalter (Fra) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) are in the field. Bhullar received a bye from round one thanks to his fourth-place finish on the Asian Tour Order of Merit including his recent Asian Tour win in the BNI Indonesia Masters.
On the DP World Tour, it is already week five of the 2023 – 2024 season with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, South Africa where South African Dean Burmester will be aiming for three wins in consecutive weeks in both South Africa and on the DP World Tour.
On the PGA Tour, a mixed event takes centre stage with the inaugural Grant Thornton International, which will see 16 LPGA Tour and 16 PGA Tour professionals compete together in a unique co-sanctioned tournament at Tiburón Golf Club & The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Florida. It is the first such mixed-format since 1999 and the JC Penney Classic won by John Daly and Laura Davies.
The three-day tournament allows the 32-player field to compete for an equal prize and visibility – the format is: Round 1 – Scramble, Round 2 – Foursomes and the final round will be a modified Fourball. Both players tee off and then you play your partner's ball until it is holed.
Schedule
LIV Golf Tour
Friday 8th - Sunday 10th December, 2023
LIV Golf Promotions
Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Purse: $1.5 million
PGA Tour & LPGA Tour
Friday 8th - Sunday 10th December, 2023
Grant Thornton International
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
Purse: $4 million.
DP World Tour
Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th December, 2023
Alfred Dunhill Championship
Venue: Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
Purse: €1.5 million.
Legends Tour
6th – 10th December, 2023
MCB Tour Championship
Venue: Constance Belle Mare Plage
Purse: €470,000
