This Week in Golf: LIV Golf heads to Singapore after a blockbuster week in Adelaide

All-Australian team Rippers GC celebrate after winning LIV Golf Adelaide. - Instagram

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:23 PM

With all the drama of the first team play-off and all the buzz around LIV Golf Adelaide with the Rippers GC home team winning the team event, the league moves on to LIV Golf Singapore for this week’s $25 million 54-hole event.

Adelaide is now being promoted as a model for all LIV Golf events – with other events in the series being encouraged to embrace fan engagement through local culture, entertainment and both the golf and non-golf communities, and in focusing on a younger demographic.

The feedback and huge crowds of over 90,000 in Australia seem to have proved the point in this second edition.

LIV Golf is certainly worth a watch – let’s see how the conversations and noise develops around the Official World Golf Ranking status of some of their leading players – as well as players perhaps wishing to return to play in forthcoming events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour plus other initiatives.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowrywon last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour. = Instagram

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) had a fine week with a tied 14th individual finish on 13 under par and Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) on 10 under including a final round of 66.

In the season-long standings Meronk lies in 19th, Lahiri in 28th, with the Crushers GC leading the Team Standings and the Cleeks GC in 12th place.

The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open.

Included in the entry list in Category 13 are former winners; Dubai Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) and Alex Levy (Fr), who both competed in the Challenge Tour events in the UAE recently – Colsaerts in Al Ain and Levy in both events in Al Ain as well as Saadiyat Beach.

Following the popular victory by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas sees the return of traditional individual strokeplay. Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) is in the field and now stands 35th in the FedEx Cup Rankings and 67th in the OWGR.

Jorge Campillo (Spain), Jason Day (Aus), Ryan Fox (NZ), Alex Noren (Swe), Seamus Power (Ire), Robert MacIntyre (Scot) Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Aaron Rai (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Jordan Spieth (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Matt Wallace (Eng) and Will Zalatoris (US) are amongst the familiar names in the entry list for the event boasting a prizefund of $9.2 million. This is a real chance opportunity for some of the ‘lesser’ names to get in the winner’s circle in what could be another life-changing week for someone.

Dubai resident Jeev Milka Singh (Ind) is in Barbados for this week’s Legends Tour event.

Schedule

LIV GOLF

Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th May, 2024

LIV Golf Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th May, 2024

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Venue: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, US

Purse: $9.5 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 2nd – Sunday 5th May, 2024

Volvo China Open

Venue: Hidden Grace GC, Shenzen, China

Purse: $2.25 million

Champions Tour

Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th May, 2024

Insperity Invitational

Venue: The Woodlands, Texas, US

Purse: $2.7 million

Legends Tour

Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th May, 2024

Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam

Venue: Apes Hill Barbados, St James