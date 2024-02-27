This Week in Golf: Dubai resident Thomas Detry makes strong start on the PGA Tour

Gallant Iran denied by last gasp goal against the South Americans in Dubai
Professional golf is back in the Middle East region this week with the $25 million LIV Golf Jeddah being played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd March, 2024.
The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the SDC Championship – the penultimate event on their International Swing. Last week’s winner in Kenya, Darius van Driel (Ned), moves up to sixth on the Race to Dubai and eighth on the new International Swing.
Dubai-based Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Adri Arnaus (Spain) and Ewen Ferguson (Scot) are in the field.
Rory McIlroy (NI) remains at number one on the Race to Dubai Ranking following his win in the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.
On the PGA Tour Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) is part of a strong European presence that includes Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Ire), Robert MacIntyre (Scot), Rory McIlroy (NI), Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Mathieu Pavon (Fr) and Victor Perez (Fr).
The FedEx Cup Rankings, which seem to be gaining more relevance these days, see Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (Fr) top of the pile, however, it is early days in the PGA Tour season. Other rankings of note include Ludvig Aberg (Swe) in 15th, Thomas Detry in 29th and Nicolai Hojgaard in 30th – who have all got off to strong starts.
The Ladies European Tour and Challenge Tour have short breaks in their schedules and will return to action in March while the Asian Tour travels to the 103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.
One of the strongest fields of the year will take on Sentosa Golf Club at the 16th edition of the HSBC Women’s Championship on the LPGA. 65 of the best women in the world are in the field.
Schedule
LIV Golf
Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd March, 2024
LIV Golf – Jeddah
Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
Purse: $25 million
PGA Tour
Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Venue: PGA National (The Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, US
Purse: $9 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024
SDC Championship
Venue: St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape, South Africa
Purse: $1.5 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024
103rd New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport
Venue: Millbrook, Queenstown, New Zealand
Purse: NZ$2 million
LPGA
Thursday 29th February – Sunday 3rd March, 2024
HSBC Women’s World Championship
Venue: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
Purse: $1.8 million
Gallant Iran denied by last gasp goal against the South Americans in Dubai
Godolphin handler sweeps three of the four Group contests as Bahrain's Fawzi Nass saddles Manama Gold to third win in Dubai
Eighteen-year-old Czech became the youngest finalist since Alcaraz when he defeat French veteran Monfils at the Qatar Open
All nine teams to participate in the finals to be held on 17th April
Joe Root's disciplined hundred took the visitors to a strong 302 for seven at stumps
Novice players from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi were joined by those from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)
The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Final to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Solid second round ensures Dubai’s Jeev Milkha Singh survives the cut at the $2 million International Series - Oman