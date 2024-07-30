This Week in Golf: All eyes on the Olympic Games in Paris

Great Britain's Justin Rose won the Olympics Gold Medal when golf returned to the games in 2016. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:54 PM

With the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and LIV Golf taking a break, all attention is on the Olympic Games in Paris which is attracting viewers from around the world to witness top-notch golf action at Le Golf National course, alongside other sporting events.

This week is number 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) calendar, with ranking points available – an impressive 50 + points for the champion to golf’s Olympic champion.

Eight of the top 10 in the OWGR are in the field for the medals – the exceptions being Patrick Cantlay (US) in eighth and Bryson DeChambeau (US) in ninth.

The Challenge Tour continues this week in Ireland – for week 17 of their 29 tournament season.

The Irish Challenge is being held at The K Club, on the Palmer South Course, designed by Arnold Palmer, fondly referred to as an ‘inland links,’ that has hosted three European Opens on the DP World Tour.

This is the second time the Palmer South Course has hosted the Challenge Tour.

In 2022 it was won by Todd Clements (Eng) on 19 under par from Tom McKibben (NI) and is scheduled to host the event again in 2026.

Included in the field is 26-year-old Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), representing the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Joshua is at 50th in the season-long Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Order of Merit from his 11 tournaments played.

Schedule

Olympics

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th August, 2024

Olympic Men’s Golf Competition

Venue: Le Golf National, Paris, France

Challenge Tour

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th August, 2024

Irish Challenge