This Week in Golf: 2025 Kicks off with exciting double-header in Abu Dhabi and Hawaii

What it's all about this week at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort - the Team Cup. - Supplied photo

Is it already the second week of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule? It’s also the kickoff of the 2025 DP World Tour season right here in Abu Dhabi with the much-anticipated Team Cup.

This week’s Khaleej Times golf column has an unusual start by looking back at last week’s PGA Tour event—the Sentry at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii.

With a staggering $20 million purse as part of the Signature Event series, the tournament was won in style by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who posted an incredible 35-under-par over 72 holes.

Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Belgium) finished tied for 5th at 24 under par, earning $744,166 for his efforts.

At just 31 years old, Detry possesses generational talent but remains one of the enigmas of modern golf that he has never claimed a victory—well, aside from his win on the Challenge Tour in 2016 and alongside his Belgian compatriot Thomas Pieters at the 2018 World Cup of Golf in Australia.

Detry is certainly one to watch for big things in 2025. Currently ranked 57th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), we wish him all the best in his upcoming events throughout the year.

The excitement is already palpable as Abu Dhabi hosts the 2025 Team Cup this week, With just 262 days left until the Ryder Cup tees off at Bethpage Black, New York, this event is a timely opportunity for Team Europe to come together under Captain Luke Donald's leadership.

The Team Cup, featuring Great Britain & Ireland versus Continental Europe in a Ryder Cup-style format, is set to provide fans with a thrilling preview of what lies ahead. It kicks off on Friday, January 10, and concludes on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the stunning Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.

With free entry and a world-class venue boasting an onsite hotel, a walkable practice range, and excellent spectator amenities, this event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. For more details, visit www.europeantour.com.

DP World Tour

Friday 10th – Sunday 12th January, 2025

Team Cup, 2025

Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE

PGA Tour