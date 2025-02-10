This female Emirati para-athlete hopes to change people's mindset on women's sports

Emirati para-athlete Rawdha Ghanem. — Supplied photo

Promising Emirati para-athlete Rawdha Ghanem is keenly waiting to make her second appearance at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix, which is marking its 16th year over the next few days.

Ghanem, a trainee at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, wants to put up a good show at the Dubai 2025- Grand Prix that will be held at her home ground.

“I want to become one of the best in Asia,” said the Dubai resident who will compete in women's shot put F33.

“I’m so excited to compete at the Fazza Para Athletics for the second time. Hope I can get my personal best at the competition this time.”

Ghanem, who is using wheelchair since a child, hopes her medals will change the mentally of people who believes women don't do sports like shot put.

“When I started doing spot put in 2020, there were many outside my family who questioned my sport — saying 'this sport is not meant for women but only played by men'.

“I want to win medals in international competition to end all their doubts and change the perception,” said Ghanem, whose first competition was at Khorfakkan Club.

Having competed in swimming in her young age, the 21-year-old has strong arms which she believes is her strength in the sport. “I did a lot of swimming as a teenager. And that was the reason my coach suggested me to do shot put. I enjoy playing the sport (Para athletics) now.”

“Hope I can make my family proud of me one day.” She admires American swimming legend Michael Phelps. “I saw him competing on TV when I was young and he really inspires me,” said the promising player who aims to take up political science as main subject in university. At the 16th Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix – Dubai 2025, Ghanem will be part of the hosts UAE’s 64-member team aiming to make a mark. She will be competing alongside senior teammate Sara Aljneibi, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist in the women’s shot put F33 event. With a participation of around 400 para athletes from 52 countries, the four-day Dubai 2025 Grand Prix got under way on Monday, February 10, at the recently-renovated Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.