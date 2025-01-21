The Week in Golf: UAE amateurs face 'major' challenge at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Dubai based Thorbjorn Oleson (Den) will be defending his Ras Al Khaimah Championship this week at Al Hamra Golf Club on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Following the drama of last week’s HERO Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, where England’s Tyrrell Hatton claimed the Dallah Trophy and surged from 17th to 8th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), the DP World Tour heads north to Ras Al Khaimah.

Just over an hour’s drive from Dubai, the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge occurs at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Amateur golfers Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, and Jonathan Selvaraj, as well as UAE Pro Joshua Grenville-Wood, are competing for the UAE.

The field also includes several former Major winners, as well as players with strong connections to the UAE. Paul Waring (ENG), a member of Jumeirah Golf Estates, is joined by Julien Guerrier (FRA), who recently received his Dubai Golden Visa, Guido Migliozzi (ITA), Adrian Otaegui (now representing the UAE), defending champion Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Richard Mansell (ENG), Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), and Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP). Cabrera Bello, who narrowly missed out on the Dubai Desert Classic, finished at the top of the Waiting List for the $9 million event last week.

Also noteworthy are Alex Levy (FRA), Johannes Veerman (US), who was recently awarded his Dubai Golden Visa valid across the UAE for the next ten years, and Aaron Cockerill (US), representing The Els Club in Dubai.

The field is further strengthened by Major winners Padraig Harrington (IRL), Jimmy Walker (US), and Patrick Reed (US), making this one of the strongest tournaments in Ras Al Khaimah's history.

LIV Golf’s David Puig (ESP) is another player to watch, alongside 55-year-old Robert Karlsson (SWE), winner of the 2010 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, who now primarily competes on the PGA Champions Tour in the US.

Four players will compete in the PGA Tour category: Adrien De Chassart (BEL), Brandon Wu (US), Martin Trainer (FRA), and Callum Tarren (ENG).

One of the new stars of the game, Wenyl Ding (CHN), who won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Japan in October 2024, will make his professional debut this week.

The Ras Al Khaimah tournament is certainly one to watch. Just a short drive away, it offers fans the opportunity to see some of the best golfers in the world up close and personal.

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) will also be running activations throughout the week, part of the Golf is Good initiative. These include fun, one-hour taster sessions for youngsters, promoting The R&A’s ‘Unleash Your Drive in Schools Programme,’ alongside the Golf Sixes Mini-League.

Meanwhile, on the Asian Tour, the season kicks off in the Philippines with the $500,000 Smart Infinity Philippine Open.

Gary Stal (FRA), a friend of Dubai and winner of the 2015 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, and 27-year-old Dominic Foos (GER), a Dubai resident and recent Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, are both set to begin their season after advancing through the Asian Tour Qualifying School’s Final Stage in December 2024.

Schedule

PGA TOUR

Wednesday 22nd – Saturday 25th January, 2025.

Farmers Insurance Open

Venue: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), California, US

Purse: $9.3 million DP WORLD TOUR Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th January, 2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE Purse: $2.5 million ASIAN TOUR Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th January, 2025 Smart Infinity Philippine Open Venue: The Manila Southwoods G&CC (Masters Course),

Purse: $500,000.