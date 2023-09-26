The week in golf: All roads lead to Rome for tantalising 2023 Ryder Cup showdown

Europe's English captain, Luke Donald (R) and US captain, Zach Johnson pose with the trophy ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. - AFP

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 1:21 PM

Following last week’s high drama at the Solheim Cup where Team Europe retained the prestigious trophy, all eyes now turn to Rome for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Established in 1927, with the first match played at the Worcester Country Club, in Worcester, Massachusetts, there have been 43 matches so far, with 27 wins for the US and 14 for Europe and just two ties.

Until 1977, it was the US v Great Britain and Ireland, but in 1979, it became Team Europe that took on the US.

The DP World and PGA Tour take a week off as the Ryder Cup is on.

Dubai-based Shiv Kapur of India swings into action on the Asian Tour's Taiwan Masters at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club

Meanwhile, the Ladies European Tour is back in action in France while Dubai-based Shiv Kapur will return from injury to play on the Asian Tour in Taiwan.

The Asian Games is currently being hosted in China with the golf competition taking place this week.

Local interest sees Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Anirban Lahiri represent India.

Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are all playing with teams consisting of both leading professionals and amateurs.

Schedule

Ryder Cup

Friday September 29 – Sunday 1 October, 2023

Venue: Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy.

Asian Tour

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 30 September, 2023

Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Venue: Taiwan Golf & Country Club

Purse: $1 million

LPGA

Thursday 29 September – Sunday 1 October, 2023

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

Venue: Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, US

Purse: $2.3 million

Ladies European Tour

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 30 September, 2023

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Venue: Golf Barriere, Deauville, France

Purse: €350,000

Asian Games Golf Competition

Thursday 29 September – Sunday 1 October, 2023

Venue: West Lake International Golf Course, Hangzhou, China