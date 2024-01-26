The Rafa Cabrera Bello Diary: ‘A second round 69 sees me through to the weekend’

Rafa Cabrera Bello on the 18th green during today's second round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 6:54 PM

A second round score of three under par 69 sees me at four under par after 36-holes at Al Hamra Golf Club in the $2.5 million Ras Al Khaimah Championship – the third event of the DP World’s newly launched International Series.

It was another day of low scoring over the Peter Harradine-designed golf course and the pins were seemingly tucked away more than in round one – perhaps to protect the course from another round of low scores.

Starting on tee number one, I opened up with birdies on holes 2, 3 and 5 to be quick out of the blocks.

Eleven pars followed and then a bogey – birdie finish on holes 17 and 18 was just what the doctor ordered.

My early birdies involved putts of 6 feet 10 inches, 11 feet 3 inches and 4 feet and 3 inches – those are the putts you really need to get your round going – and it is not that easy. Putting seems to be getting more and more important in today’s modern game.

Last week on the Majlis at Emirates Golf Club and this week here at Ras Al Khaimah, my two events so far this year - we have been fortunate to play on exceptional playing surfaces – so we have to take advantage of these conditions.

A penalty drop on hole 17 resulted in my only dropped shot of the day and I holed a nice 17 footer on the home green for another birdie.

The breeze was down this morning – Ras Al Khaimah is fairly exposed and can be prone to the winds of the Northern Emirates – we have not seen it yet – the forecast predicts the wind to pick up over the weekend. That will test us all who make the cut.

Nice to see my fellow Spaniard 27 year-old Manuel Elvira at the top of the leaderboard on 14 under par, 10 better than me - alongside Rasmus Hojgaard. No bogeys from Manuel in two rounds – impressive stuff!

The cut fell at three under par with 78 players making it through to the weekend.

Speak to you after tomorrow’s third round.

Wish me continued luck!

Rafa Cabrera Bello, 39 years-old, is a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee. He has seven professional wins in his career and is sponsored by JA The Resort, Jebel Ali.