The Peter Cowen Diary: It's good to see Ortiz and Niemann play well in Oman on the Asian Tour

Peter Cowen in Dubai at the recent 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:27 PM

Greetings from my Rotherham Driving Range in Yorkshire, England.

It was good to see my players Carlos Ortiz and Joaquin Niemann do so well in the Asian Tour event in Oman at Al Mouj Golf.

I coach them both – Carlos winning and Joaquin finishing in sole third. All the players love the golf course – the venue has a strong history on the Challenge Tour, DP World Tour and now the Asian Tour.

I am pleased to see these LIV players having some opportunities to earn Official World Golf Ranking points. Carlos now leads both the Asian Tour Order of Merit as well as the International Series Asian Tour’s Order of Merit. I will not go on about OWGR in this article – you already know my thoughts on the matter – let’s hope a resolution is in sight to be appropriate for every individual, all parties as well as the game of golf.

Dubai-based Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark has received a Masters invitation. - AFP File

It was also good to see The Masters invite not only Joaquin – but also Dubai-based Dane Thorbjørn Olesen and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune to the first Major of the season – just a few weeks away.

I will be coming on holiday with my wife next week to Dubai, I have always loved Dubai for both tournament visits as well as holidays – there is no better place for weather and hospitality, but I am looking forward to a break.

The Peter Cowen Academy building at Emirates Golf Club will be opening over the next few months. It will be interesting to see how it is progressing since my last visit a month or so ago for the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

It has been long overdue and will significantly enhance the overall facilities of the Club. It will be one of the best golf academies anywhere – as it should be – at the best golf course and best golf club in the region.

I will not be in Saudi this week with my LIV Golf guys.

Brooks Koepka has won the last two LIV Golf events at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and must be one of the favourites to take the top prize. It should be a good watch with time differences of play good for us all.

Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick were both on the Rotherham range over the last few days. Danny is now in the US and still recovering from his injuries – but is targeting The Masters for his comeback event.

Matt is playing this week on the PGA Tour – we wish them all well.

The good news is that we have been able to get the grass cutters out for the first time at my Rotherham Driving Range since September on the range landing area and academy short game area. It is never easy to hand-pick golf balls from the range from September until the end of February.

There is some warmth in the air at last – it is always a long winter in the UK – especially around our area where a lot of golf courses have been closed with so much rain and flooding this season. So our range has been busy.

If you see me in Dubai on my holidays please introduce yourself and say hi!

Speak to you all again soon.

Peter Cowen is a 73-year-old Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, who is recognized as one of the world’s top golf coaches with the most tournament wins around the world. He has Peter Cowen Golf Academies at both Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf Resort and is headquartered in Rotherham, England.