The Peter Cowen Diary: I’m convinced we should be on #59watch at the DP World Tour Play-Offs

Dubai resident, Tommy Fleetwood, first round leader of the ROLEX Series event at Yas Links Abu Dhabi - the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. - Supplied photo

Well, here we are at the DP World Tour Play-Offs at Yas Links – the first of two Rolex Series events to conclude the DP World Tour season in the UAE, the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

I was convinced we should be on #59Watch this week - the best score today in round one was 62 -but we still have time for the barrier to be broken for only the second time in DP World Tour history.

I have no worries about having to protect the course with tough pins – there has been some great golf out there today – and I know that will continue until Sunday night – if you are in the UAE and close to Yas Island – it is definitely worth a watch LIVE – or on TV.

The player with the lowest score each week will always win and take home the trophy, and that is a compliment to the condition of the golf course. Good scores are impossible when the golf course is not in excellent nick – and this one this week is in exceptional condition.

I heard Rory McIlroy say he hardly saw a blade of grass out of place – well done to Corey Finn, the Cluster Director of Agronomy – VIYA Golf Abu Dhabi and his agronomy team.

They are perhaps the best tees and fairways we have seen all year – the fringes of the greens are, arguably, better than most greens we see on tour.

The weather has been good, perhaps more than good with hardly a breath of wind!

It is unseasonally warm at the moment - has November in the UAE ever been so warm?

Well, played to first-round leader, Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood with a 10 under par round.

I am not surprised that the current 10th-best player in the world has shot this score.

Living in the UAE and basing yourself in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai certainly gives these players, in my opinion, an advantage over the rest of the players.

It is interesting to see the likes of Tommy, Adrian Meronk, Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Oleson, Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Paul Waring, Adrian Otaegui, Shiv Kapur, Anirban Lahiri, Chiara Noja and so many more take up residency – I predict many more will join them – with all the benefits aligned with Dubai Golden VISAs and property investment.

It is no surprise to see so many of these players flourishing with their move to these warm climes – especially with some of the best winter weather, golf courses and the generous hospitality and lifestyle that is part of the package.

Day two will be a good watch – let’s hope my players can move up the leaderboard.

This week, my standout players include:

Joaquin Niemann (Chile) – delivering a stunning 66 to take the spotlight.

Guido Migliozzi (Italy) – with a solid round of 68, keeping things interesting.

Grant Forrest (Scotland) – battling hard with a 73 to stay in the mix.

These three players have certainly caught my eye with their performances this week!

