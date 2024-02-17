The long wait is over! Meydan finally has its first woman jockey winner

Saffie’ Osborne rides Ouzo to victory in the Lord Glitters Handicap. - Photo by DRC

We knew it would happen one day. But what we did not know was that we would have to wait 14 long years to see history being made at Meydan Racecourse.

But when it did happen it could not come in more dramatic, more exhilarating, style.

‘Saffie’ Osborne (Saffron Rose) had been hitting the bar on numerous occasions in Dubai but on Friday she finally met her destiny with the a horse called Ouzo, named after Greece's national spirit.

It is said that fortunes favours the bold and 21-year-old Saffie demonstrated that she has nerves of steel when piloting the seven-year-old British galloper, trained by her father Jamie Osborne in the UK, to an unthinkable victory in the Lord Glitters Handicap at the Dubai Racing Carnival.

William Buick wins aboard Beautiful Romance. - Photo by DRC

Trapped at the very back of the 14-strong field until the final two furlongs of the contest, Saffie needed to ride the most patient race of her life and pray that the gap to open. But when it did horse and ride scathed through the opening and galloped for glory past the Godolphin pair of Highbank and First Sight for a length victory.

“I was delighted for everyone last time but gutted not to be on him,” said a delighted Saffie. “All credit to (Assistant Trainer) Jimmy McCarthy and Dad’s team for getting him spot on as he’s a hard horse to get right.

“I remember sitting on the sofa watching when Dad won the UAE Derby (with Toast Of New York in 2014) so, ten years on, to be riding winners for him out here is pretty special.”

Mcmanaman and Pat Dobbs win the Defender 110X (Handicap) (Turf). - Photo by DRC

Sadly McCarthy revealed that Ouzo would take no further part in the Carnival and return to the Osborne Stable in the village of Upper Lambourn in the picturesque Berkshire Downs.

Denied they were in the feature race but Godolphin still took home some silverware when the exciting Beautiful Love, who was second in the Jumeirah Fillies’ Classic last time out, took out the Defender 130 three-year-old race.

Ridden by William Buick for Charlie Appleby, the Siyouni filly dominated his rivals of a six-length success over Athan.

Richard Mullen and Qareeb win the Defender 90 (Handicap) (Turf) from Poster Paint and Sandro Paiva. - Photo by DRC

“She’s a very nice filly and when she ran over seven last time it was always going to be too sharp,” said Buick.

“She’ll appreciate stepping up even more to a mile and a quarter and hopefully she’s a filly who can keep some nice company back at home.”

Kuwaiti owner-trainer Rashed Bouresly was rewarded for the passion that he brings to his sport when he saddled the first two home in the Defender 110 Handicap, over 1200 metres.

Oscar Chavez and Asad Zabeeltook out the Land Rover (Handicap) (Dirt). - Photo by DRC

Ashger Asser broke his maiden in the race under Panamanian jockey Omar Salas, to score from stablemate Shanghai City.

“Thank you to the owners and trainer, thank you, thank you,” said Sala. “It’s my first win in Meydan.”

Another Panama-born jockey Oscar Chavez followed in his compatriot’s footsteps when he won the next race, the Land Rover Handicap, aboard the Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained Asad Zabeel.

