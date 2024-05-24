The 'dream was wonderful', says football legend Ranieri as he calls time on epic career

Famed Italian coach Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy after Leicester City shocked the football world to win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season. - Instagram

Claudio Ranieri, who famously led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 72.

The Italian's last match as a manager was Cagliari's 3-2 home defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday, where he received a rousing ovation from fans at the Sardegna Arena as well as a guard of honour from his players.

"There is a beginning and an end to everything. It is only fair: to close the circle in this way, where I had started, is something I dreamed of and the dream was wonderful," Ranieri, who previously managed Cagliari in 1988, told reporters on Thursday.

Ranieri, who has managed a string of Serie A teams including Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan, is best known for guiding Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title.

Cagliari's Italian coach Claudio Ranieri said there is a beginning and an end to everything, as he announced his retirement. - AFP

He also managed Chelsea, Fulham and Watford in the Premier League, as well as Valencia and Atletico Madrid in Spain's LaLiga.

"Luck does not fall on you, it has to be sought. I was a lucky man: I wanted to be a footballer, I managed to do it. Then when I was 30 I tried to understand if I understood soccer, I tried and I succeeded," Ranieri said.

"As a soccer player I was not a great champion, but as a coach I had a lot of fun. For me it was an honour to be in the world of soccer."