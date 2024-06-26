The final countdown: UAE-based golfers target The Open

The UAE's Joshua Grenville-Wood, currently 40th on the Challenge Tour's Road to Mallorca will be playing in next week's Final Qualifying for The Open. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 8:43 PM

The 152nd Open, the final Major of the year, is just 22 days away and will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland, from 18th– 21st July.

Regional Qualifying has been completed as well as most of The Open Qualifying Series on various tours around the world to determine the final tournament field.

One of the last opportunities to compete is through the 36-hole Final Qualifying to take place on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 over one of four courses: Burnham and Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.

There will be a minimum of 16 Open places up for grabs.

Many golfers with UAE connections are in the field plus a number of high profile LIV Golf players.

Included in the players participating in the Final Qualifying include Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) currently in 27thplace in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Rankings and fellow resident Garrick Porteous (Eng) who especially has fond memories of their qualifying venue at Royal Cinque Ports – having won the 2013 Amateur Championship. Anirban Lahiri (Ind) and Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) are playing at Burnham and Berrow alongside former Major winner Justin Rose (Eng). Ewen Ferguson (Scot) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) are competing at Dundonald Links with a number of LIV Golf players, including Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Jason Kokrak (US) and Marc Leishman (Aus) playing at West Lancashire. Another safety net for some golfers to make The Open – is the first five DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for fifth place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International on July 7th, 2024, will also gain exemption to The Open.

For further information Visit: www.TheOpen.com