'The Asian Tour is my foundation’ – Shubhankar Sharma reflects on his journey

Shubhankar Sharma of India. - AFP File

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, 28, known for his frequent visits to Dubai and the UAE, has returned home to India, compete in the $2 million International Series India, presented by DLF, starting Thursday, 30th January 2025, at DLF Golf & Country Club.

Having played recently in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour, Sharma is fully aware of the challenges he faces but is excited to play in front of his home crowd.

While much of the spotlight this week is on LIV Golf stars like Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion, and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, last year’s International Series Rankings winner, Sharma is confident the competition will be fierce thanks to the growing strength of the Asian Tour and The International Series.

A two-time winner on the Asian Tour, Sharma first made his mark by winning the 2018 Asian Tour Order of Merit. "Indian golf has made tremendous progress over the last decade, and it’s been a proud journey for me," he said. "The Asian Tour has been my foundation. It's where I started, and it holds a special place in my heart."

Sharma is joined by an impressive roster of Indian golfers this week, including Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri, who plays alongside DeChambeau and England's Paul Casey for Crushers GC. Also in the field are 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, the most successful Indian golfer on the tour, as well as legends like Jeev Milkha Singh and Shiv Kapur, who resides in Dubai.

"For me, the Asian Tour has always been a place to hone my skills and compete with the best. It was where I got my first real taste of international golf," said Sharma.

"The International Series is a testament to how much the Tour has grown. The fields are deeper, the competition tougher, and the opportunities for players have expanded significantly."

Sharma played in the season-ending PIF Saudi International last season, where he witnessed firsthand the increased level of competition in The International Series.

"I played in Riyadh, and it was incredible to see the low scoring and high-level play. The competition is fierce, but that’s what makes it so exciting," he added.