Texas-bound Morton guns down Olsen in playoff to win 2023 - 2024 Order of Merit Championship

Dominic Morton (left), representing Trump International Golf Club, received the trophy from Walid Alattar, Board Member of the Emirates Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 4:33 PM

Trump International’s Dominic Morton survived a thrilling playoff against Viktor Kofod Olsen to win the 54-hole EGF Men’s Division of the 2023 - 2024 Order of Merit Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club, the final EGF event of the season.

Starting the final round three shots back of the second-round leader Olsen (EGC) in the final group, along with first-round leader Simon Dunn (Al Hamra Golf Club), Morton shot a level par 72, which included two birdies on the front nine and eight pars and a birdie on the 54th hole on the back nine.

In the play-off with Olsen, Morton, who plays off a +3 handicap, made a birdie to take the title.

“I was pleased with my game – I was confident with my golf this week," said 18-year-old Morton. "I have practised very hard over the last few weeks and this is my first EGF WAGR tournament win.

“I am getting ready to go to Odessa University, Texas, on a golf scholarship in August – so it is great to cap this season off with a win.”

Jamie Camero won the Ladies Division. - Instagram

Oscar Craig (JGE) finished in the sole third one back of the top two players.

The Ladies’ Division also saw a tie - on 223, between 18-year-old Jamie Camero (The Els Club) and 24-year-old Intissar Rich (EGF).

Jamie won on the second playoff hole.

Jamie said: “I hit a lot of good shots – but my bad shots were not very good.

“I have a biology A-level exam tomorrow and it is important for me to do well for my personal pride.

“It is tough to fit in golf tournaments, practice and exams as well as revision. I am pleased with the win.”

Both the Men’s and Ladies 54-hole events were World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) qualifiers supported by the R&A.

In addition to the 54-hole Men’s and women's Divisions, the following categories were played over 36 holes: Junior Boy’s Gross, Junior Boy’s Net, Junior Girls’ Gross and Junior Girls’ Net.

The EGF Order of Merit points is allocated according to the field size, with this year’s Order of Merit Championship being the first time it has been included in the season-long Order of Merits.

Results

Gross Scores (Par 72)

Men’s Division

Morton (Trump International GC) 73. 71. 72. 216.

Kofod Olsen (EGF) 73. 68. 75. 216.

Morton won on the first playoff hole with a birdie.

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 78. 68. 71. 217.

Dunn (AHGC) 68. 75. 78. 221.

Ladies Division

Camero (The Els Club) 79. 69. 75. 223.

Rich (EGF) 76. 74. 73. 223.

Camero won on the second playoff hole.

Matieu (Montgomerie GC) 82. 72. 77. 231.

Junior Boys Gross (18 years old and under).

Astrom (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 72. 70. 142.

Junior Girls Gross (18 years old and under).

Kim (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 75. 77. 152.

Junior Boys Net (18 years old and under).

Bianchi (5 H’cap. Jumeirah Golf Estates) 69. 74. 143.

Junior Girls Net (18 years old and under).

Zbiri (9 H’cap. EGC) 71. 69. 140.