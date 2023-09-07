Watch: World number one Carlos Alcaraz juggles racket like a total pro at US Open

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 11:04 AM

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz seems to be skilled at more than just annihilating his opponent on the court. The 20-year-old world number one was seen juggling his tennis racket as he moved into the 2023 US Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

In a video, shared by US Open on X, formerly Twitter, Carlos Alcaraz treats the spectators to some racket juggling tricks. The defending champion spins the racket multiple times in the air before beating Alexander Zverev and inching closer to his third major title.

“The man can do it all,” the text attached to the clip read.

The video has amassed more than 173k views on the platform and served as a perfect dose of entertainment for tennis fans.

Many seemed impressed by Alcaraz’s tricks.

“I believe he could play tennis with his eyes closed,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Juggling the match and the racket”.

“I juggle my racket just like that in my dreams,” a comment read.

One user even said, “If you are on the ATP tour and can’t do this, this means your hand-eye coordination isn't at par”.

“I love that he is still a kid at heart, he doesn’t let the moment get bigger than him. Such a great all-around kid!” a person said.

“That takes some serious hand/eye coordination,” a user commented.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday and will now face world number three Daniil Medvedev on Saturday. In July this year, Alcaraz managed to beat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz had claimed the 2022 US Open title after defeating Casper Ruud. It was his first major.

