US Open: 'Sad emotions' for Swiatek after losing world number one ranking

Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
An exhausted Iga Swiatek said she would try to "embrace" the pressure a bit more after losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, a defeat which sees her 75-week run as world number one come to an end.
Swiatek inherited top spot following Ash Barty's retirement in April 2022 and embarked on a superb run of form in the months that followed to claim three more Grand Slam titles after her breakthrough French Open success in 2020.
The 22-year-old's consistency meant only two other women have held the number one ranking for more consecutive weeks in their first stints at the top - Steffi Graf (186) and Martina Hingis (80).
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will take over from Swiatek when the rankings are updated on Sept. 11 and the Pole told reporters her time at the top had been great.
"On the other hand this last part was pretty exhausting," she said after her 3-6 6-3 6-1 loss to Ostapenko.
"Usually I'm not looking at numbers, but overall I love them. I'd love to extend this record a little bit longer. This is something that when I was younger, I actually wanted to break some record or have something.
"I already did that because I already won a Slam as a first Polish player. Obviously being number one as the third player in history is great. But for sure when you lose it there are some sad emotions."
Swiatek said she has made progress as a player but this season had been "really tough and intense".
"It's not easy to cope with all of this stuff," she added.
After losing to former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko for the fourth straight time, Swiatek said she hoped to return stronger.
"When I'm going to be next time in the same situation, I'm going to do some stuff differently because, it was a little bit stressful, and it shouldn't be," Swiatek said.
"Tennis is stressful overall, but I should embrace it a little bit more. I'll do it differently next time, so I guess that's positive."
ALSO READ:
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his five-year term golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the US
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17
Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2
Reigning Premier League champions go to Luton on Sunday and will be out to avoid going five games without a win
Team Abu Dhabi focus switches to Sharjah as Torrente aims for big finish to F1H2O season