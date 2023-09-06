US Open: Novak Djokovic reaches record 47th Grand Slam semifinal

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match. — AFP

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 12:56 AM

Novak Djokovic powered into a record 47th Grand Slam semifinal on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over American ninth seed Taylor Fritz at the US Open.

Djokovic continues his push for a record-extending men's 24th Grand Slam title in the last four against another home player, either 10th seed Frances Tiafoe or the up-and-coming Ben Shelton.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is through to the semifinals in New York for the 13th time and is now 12-0 against Americans at the US Open.

"It's a huge opportunity every single time I step out onto the court at this age, at this stage of my life," said Djokovic, who broke the mark he shared with Roger Federer for most major semifinal appearances.

"I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get so I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can."

"I've played so many times on this court, so many epic matches. I can't wait for another in a few days' time," added the three-time US Open champion.

He made it eight wins in as many matches with Fritz, who had pushed Djokovic to five sets in their previous Grand Slam meeting but barely made a dent in the Serbian star's armoury on Tuesday.

Djokovic saved a break point in the first game but swiftly gained control on a sweltering afternoon, with the roof partially closed on Arthur Ashe Stadium to shield the players from the sun.

Fritz had lost just serve just once through four rounds en route to his first US Open quarterfinal, but Djokovic broke him three times in succession to pocket the first set with ease.

Fritz, whose mother Kathy May reached the last eight here in 1978, finally held to start the second set, only briefly slowing Djokovic's charge.

Djokovic again broke for a 2-1 cushion and foiled Fritz the following game when the American generated four break points but was unable to penetrate his rival's ironclad defences.

The early break sufficed for Djokovic to surge two sets in front as he hammered an ace on set point.

Fritz had another whiff at 15-40 on Djokovic's serve in the sixth game of the third set, his inability to capitalise growing even costlier when the Serbian broke to edge closer to the finish line.

Fritz hit right back when an agitated Djokovic speared a forehand wide, but a woefully loose next game from the American spelled the end of the road as Djokovic eventually served out for victory.