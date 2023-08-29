US Open: Medvedev on everyone's radar after first round rout

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts after beating Hungary's Attila Balazs. — AFP

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:42 PM

Daniil Medvedev had been the forgotten man coming into the US Open, but the third seeded Russian popped up on everyone's radar after steamrolling past Attila Balazs 6-1 6-1 6-0 and into the second round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

With world numbers one and two Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic hogging the spotlight, Medvedev had gone pretty much unnoticed in the run up to the season's final Grand Slam.

But with his clinical dissection of Balazs, he served notice that he remains a real threat to claim his second US Open title in three years.

"I don't care it is normal Carlos and Novak are the biggest names right now," said Medvedev when asked if he felt overlooked. "My goal is to play well and get to where they are and try to win that is all I can do."

Balazs, who retired from competitive tennis in 2014 and began coaching before resuming his career in 2016, had no ideas on how to deal with Medvedev and the former world number one was in total control right from the start, breaking the Hungarian at the first opportunity in all three sets.

Medvedev, who hit 41 winners, seemed to be able to break his opponent at will while Balazs could not create a single break chance in the entire match.

After losing to eventual champion Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals, Medvedev has had a quiet US Open buildup, getting to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and the round of 16 a week later in Cincinnati.

But Medvedev has always produced some of his best work in New York, reaching the final in 2019, semifinals in 2020 and winning it in 2021.

