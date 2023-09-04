US Open: Madison Keys, Marketa Vondrousova reach quarterfinals

Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova reached the US Open quarterfinals with contrasting wins on Monday.
Keys upset third seed Jessica Pegula to win their all-American US Open clash.
Keys, a finalist at the US Open in 2017, dominated an out-of-sorts Pegula from the outset to win 6-1, 6-3.
The 17th seed will face either American Peyton Stearns or Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Vondrousova fought back from a set down to book her place in the quarterfinals with victory over Peyton Stearns of the United States.
Wimbledon champion Vondrousova recovered impressively after falling behind to claim a 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2 win in 2hr 10min.
The Czech ninth seed will face another American, 17th seed Madison Keys, on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals.
ALSO READ:
Hartono says she had to fight for every point to get past Watson as Tikhonova waltzed past Abduraimova in the second semifinal
Zabeel Stables duo Seemar and O’Shea dominate nine-race card with three wins
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his five-year term golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the US
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17
Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2