US Open: Australian teen may miss out on big payday due to NCAA rules

Maya Joint of Australia celebrates after defeating Laura Siegemund of Germany. — AFP

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:00 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:01 PM

Maya Joint ensured she will get her biggest tennis payday after reaching the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time but the Australian teenager is unsure how much of the potential$140,000 she would get to keep as a student athlete.

The Michigan-born 18-year-old, who has committed to a psychology degree at the University of Texas, beat German Laura Siegemund 6-4 7-5 in the opening round of the US Open on Monday.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rules state that prior to full-time collegiate enrolment, players can accept prize money not exceeding $10,000 per year and additional prize money should not exceed "actual and necessary expenses".

"It's different rules for college," Joint told Australian media after booking a clash with American Madison Keys.

"As student athletes, you can take the money from the tournament but you have to make expenses until the end of the year. So it's different from amateur to college."

Joint's friend and fellow player Reese Brantmeier is among several athletes who had sued the NCAA in North Carolina federal court in March over the prize money issue.

"It's very complicated," said Joint, who decided last year to represent the country her father hails from.