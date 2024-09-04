Tiafoe relishing 'epic' battle with Fritz in US Open semis

USA's Frances Tiafoe hits a return during the match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. — AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:01 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:02 PM

Frances Tiafoe promised an epic US Open semifinal showdown against Taylor Fritz as the childhood friends with contrasting personalities but similar ambitions look to end a long Grand Slam drought for American men.

Tiafoe advanced to the first all-American Grand Slam semifinal since 2005 on Tuesday when Grigor Dimitrov retired injured trailing 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 4-1, just hours after Fritz moved past Alexander Zverev 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 7-6(4).

The winner of Friday's clash will become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick was the last US player to win a men's major when he won in New York in 2003.

Tiafoe, who reached the semis at Flushing Meadows in 2022, said he and Fritz were at opposite ends of the personality spectrum.

"As personalities you can't meet two more extreme," Tiafoe told reporters. "He's video game, never leave the room, goofball. I'm loud, obnoxious at times.

"But he's also very funny. He's got that dry humour, smart ass, but at the same time that's why we like each other because we're so different, and that's why we get along so well."

On the court, there are more similarities than differences.

"Then as competitors, we're very alike, hate to lose. We battle hard, but personalities, we're very different. It's funny to see our relationship how we've gotten older," he added.

"It's going to be epic. Popcorn, do what you got to do. It's going to be a fun one on Friday."

Tiafoe, the 20th seed, comes into the semi-final having won only one of his seven meetings with Fritz but hoped playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium would work in his favour.

"It's different on Ashe," he said. "Obviously you have to learn from those (defeats). A couple of those, I thought I actually should have won.