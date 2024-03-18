Swiatek crushes Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title

Iga Swiatek poses with the championship trophy. — AFP

Iga Swiatek dominated Maria Sakkari to win the Indian Wells final 6-4 6-0 on Sunday and claim the title for a second time in the California desert.

In a rematch of the 2022 final, world number one Swiatek came out firing, building a 3-0 lead before Sakkari worked her way back into the set for 4-4.

But on her third set point, the Pole dragged Sakkari from one side of the court to the other before capturing the opener with a forehand winner.

Swiatek, who did not drop a set all tournament, dominated the second, crushing a running backhand for a 3-0 lead and then breaking serve for 4-0 as the outmatched Greek began to fade.

A backhand winner down the line put Swiatek a game away and the top seed sealed the win by breaking serve to love when Sakkari's forehand sailed wide on match point.

"It's an amazing thing to be standing here again," Swiatek said during the trophy ceremony.

"Thank you for really making this feel like home. Every year that I come here I feel really positive vibes because of you. Thank you guys for coming and hopefully we're going to see each other next year."

Swiatek is now 19-4 in her career finals and 8-2 at WTA 1000 level while ninth seed Sakkari now has a 2-8 record in finals.

"I'm sorry I couldn't put up a better fight," Sakkari told the crowd after the match lasted just over an hour.

"It was pretty quick for you guys but credit to Iga. You're an amazing player, very good person, incredible champion.

"You really do deserve the best. You and your team have created something incredible. I'm really hoping we can play a lot more finals."

Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam champion, has now won a WTA leading 20 matches this season and has two titles after her triumph at the Qatar Open in February.

The 22-year-old will look to capture her second "Sunshine Double" with a win at the Miami Open.

