Showman Kyrgios makes long-awaited comeback to Melbourne Park

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot during a doubles match at the Brisbane International. — AFP

Grand Slam fans have been starved of showman Nick Kyrgios for over two years but will lap up every minute when the tennis maverick returns to his home Australian Open next week.

Using a protected ranking, Kyrgios will bring a racquet to Melbourne Park for the first time since he pulled out on the eve of his first-round match in 2023.

After a horror run of knee, foot and wrist injuries that limited him to one singles tour match in two years, the 29-year-old returned to competition at the Brisbane International last week.

He played only one match and lost in three sets to Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, afterwards saying he would need "almost a miracle" for his wrist to hold up for the Australian Open.

His long-time friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis is one of many Australians hopeful Kyrgios can do damage in Melbourne if he stays healthy.

"He's a different cat," he said.

"Obviously has a different sort of energy about him, and he's a hell of a player, so I think people are going to love having him back."

That much, at least, is assured for arguably the most explosive and unpredictable player in the modern game.

Kyrgios never fails to pack in the fans and the crowd fervour can be off-putting for opponents, particularly at the home hero's favourite showcourt.

"Everyone was telling me, 'Oh, you’ll really enjoy it, it’s going to be amazing’," said Briton Liam Broady, who was heckled relentlessly in defeat to Kyrgios at John Cain Arena in 2022.

"But I thought it was absolutely awful."

Even Kyrgios's doubles matches heave with fans. Crowds stretched to their Covid-restricted limits watched his unlikely run to the 2022 doubles title with Kokkinakis.

They will hope Kyrgios can have a similar run in the singles this year even if his injury history makes it a shaky prospect.

Winning best-of-five-set matches is no laughing matter when coming off such a long injury lay-off.

Kyrgios could barely hold a racket in 2023 due to a ruptured ligament in his wrist.