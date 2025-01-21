Sabalenka sees off Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semifinals

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka hits a return during her match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. — Reuters

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the Australian Open with a battling 6-2 2-6 6-3 win over Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, as her quest for a third straight title at Melbourne Park gained momentum.

Sabalenka had looked shaky early in her quest to become the first woman to complete a "three-peat" since Martina Hingis from 1997-99 and the top seed had to manage gusty winds and a gutsy opponent to extend her Melbourne win streak to 19 matches.

"Honestly, I was just praying today. I was just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions," Sabalenka said.

"We both were trying to put the ball back. It was very difficult to play. She played amazing tennis, aggressive. I'm super happy I was able to somehow magically win this match."

After three straightforward holds of serve at the start of the match, Sabalenka displayed the variety she has added to her game with a drop shot from deep to earn break points and then converted it with a more familiar backhand bullet.

Pavlyuchenkova, who has the word "MEOW" tattooed on her leg in sharp contrast to the tiger on Sabalenka's arm, attempted to claw her way back in a tight game that followed but only found herself in more trouble down 4-1 after a shot into the net.

"I was born in the year of tiger and I literally dreamt for six months about getting a tiger tattoo," Sabalenka added of the animal that has become her totem.

"After six months of this crazy dream, I was like 'you know what, I have to go and get it done' and now, it's a reminder to never give up and just stay aggressive, stay hungry and push yourself no matter what what's going on in your life."