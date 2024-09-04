Sabalenka hopes to get home crowd on her side against Navarro

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Zheng Qinwen of China. — AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:08 PM

Set to face American Emma Navarro in front of the US Open's boisterous home fans, Aryna Sabalenka jokingly sought to peel off some of that partisan support by offering them a round of beverages if they cheered for her in Thursday's semi-final.

Sabalenka has had an up-and-down relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowds over the years, calling them out for a lack of support during last year's final against home favourite Coco Gauff before shedding tears at the trophy ceremony.

After her routine 6-1 6-2 win over China's Zheng Qinwen on Tuesday, the Belarusian was asked in an on-court interview how she might get the home fans on her side against Navarro at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Drinks on me tonight?" said Sabalenka. "Drink on me and please give me some support in the next match," she added, as the crowd clapped and cheered.