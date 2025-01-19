Sabalenka, Gauff on Melbourne collision course as Alcaraz moves on

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts after a point during her match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva. — AFP

World number one Aryna Sabalenka swept into the quarterfinals at a scorching-hot Australian Open on Sunday and was joined by Coco Gauff, while Carlos Alcaraz advanced when Jack Draper retired.

Four-time major champion Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the last eight.

Double defending champion Sabalenka blew away Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 in a ruthless display on the hottest day of the tournament so far.

As temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne, Gauff dropped a set for the first time this season but fought back to beat Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Sabalenka and Gauff will meet in the semifinals should they win their respective matches in the last eight.

Belarus's Sabalenka was out on a roasting centre court for only 62 minutes before registering an 18th consecutive win at Melbourne Park.

"I'm super happy to get through this difficult match in straight sets," said Sabalenka, who faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

The Russian 27th seed beat ailing Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic 7-6 (7/0), 6-0.

Sabalenka struggled with her serve in colder conditions during the first week, but was untouchable as the mercury soared at the start of the second.

"The ball was flying like a rocket. I hope conditions are going to be the same till the end of the tournament," said Sabalenka.

World number three Gauff next faces Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa, who dismantled Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/2).

"I thought in the first set she played great tennis and it was tough for me to be on the offensive," American Gauff said after outlasting Bencic to extend her unbeaten streak to 13 matches going back to last year's WTA Tour Finals.

"I just played more aggressively in the second set and then also the third set. But overall, I'm happy with how I played."

Alcaraz has vowed to get a kangaroo tattoo if he wins the Australian Open for the first time.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has never gone beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne, was leading 7-5, 6-1 when Britain's 15th seed Draper shook hands.

Draper had come through all three of his previous matches in five sets, and all from 2-1 down, and it appeared to have taken its toll.

He had spent nearly 13 hours on court to Alcaraz's six.

Draper pulled out of the United Cup in the lead-up to Melbourne with a hip injury.

"It's not the way I wanted to win. But obviously I'm happy to play another quarterfinal here in Australia," said Alcaraz.

"I'm happy with the level I'm playing. On the court and off the court I'm feeling really comfortable here," he added.

With Alcaraz awaiting the winner, the 37-year-old Djokovic will look to keep up his end of the bargain against Lehecka in the prime-time match on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic appears to be growing into the tournament in an ominous sign for his rivals, as he pursues a record-extending 11th Melbourne crown and historic 25th Grand Slam title.