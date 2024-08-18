Sabalenka beats Swiatek to reach Cincinnati Open final

Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return during her match against Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her first Cincinnati Open final with relative ease, defeating Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3 6-3 in the semifinals on Sunday.

In their third clash of the season and their first on a hard court, the Belarusian world number three showcased her prowess with a fast-paced, aggressive style.

Despite a valiant effort to mount a late comeback Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka's pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.