Sabalenka beats Swiatek to reach Cincinnati Open final

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her first Cincinnati Open final with relative ease, defeating Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3 6-3 in the semifinals on Sunday.
In their third clash of the season and their first on a hard court, the Belarusian world number three showcased her prowess with a fast-paced, aggressive style.
Despite a valiant effort to mount a late comeback Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka's pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.
Sabalenka will compete in her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while U.S. player Jessica Pegula faces Spain's Paula Badosa later on Sunday for the other spot in the final.
