Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after a mid-stage scare
Novak Djokovic produced his best display so far at this year's Wimbledon to dispatch Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals for the 15th time on Monday.
The 37-year-old Serb won the opening 12 points of Centre Court clash against the 15th seed and apart from a minor blip at the end of the second set was clinical throughout.
Djokovic squandered six set points as Rune briefly threatened to make a match of it at the end of the second set but the outcome never really looked in doubt.
The 21-year-old Rune showed flashes of brilliance which provoked chants of "Ruuune" from the evening crowd under the roof on yet another rainy day in southwest London.
But there were too many errors as his he lost a 10th successive Tour-level match against a top-five opponent.
Djokovic, bidding to match Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles, will contest his record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarter-final against Australia's Alex De Minaur on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after a mid-stage scare
Briton Cavendish beat Eddy Merckx's mark, which had stood since 1975, on the fifth stage of this year's Tour near the Alps having equalled it in 2021
The seasoned golfer will represent India, his country of birth, in the quadrennial extravaganza
The two-time Masters champion will leave behind a rich legacy highlighted by 123 professional victories
Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark finished fifth
Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek was pushed hard by the former Australian Open winner but prevailed 6-3 6-4
Golf Federations from around the world were invited by The R&A to select their best boy and girl golfer under the age of 16 to participate in the event
The Indian-born Dubai resident hopes to build on her recent success in the European Championship in Scotland