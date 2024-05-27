'Proud' Andy Murray bids adieu to French Open

Britain's Andy Murray acknowledges the crowd after losing against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. — AFP

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 12:17 PM

Andy Murray said he was "proud" after his French Open career ended on Sunday with a first round defeat by 2015 champion and fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka.

Murray, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2016, lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in his last singles appearance at the tournament before retiring later this year.

The 37-year-old had already announced he plans to call time on his career in the summer with Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics as the two high-profile events left on his schedule.

On Sunday, he left to a standing ovation from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier and Murray returned the gesture by applauding the fans.

As well as his run to the final eight years ago, when he lost to Novak Djokovic, Murray reached the semifinals four times and the last eight twice.

"Most players would sign up for the results I've had here," he said.

"In a different time maybe the results would have been a bit different.

"I had great memories... It was not an easy surface for me. But I always showed up and put in some strong performances, considering. It was a good run here over the years."

It was Murray's first appearance at Roland Garros since losing to Wawrinka in the first round four years ago and only his second since a dramatic semifinal defeat by the Swiss in 2017.

The Briton has struggled in recent months with an ankle injury but opted not to have surgery in a bid to play a last French Open.

"Sometimes now when you do have an injury it just takes a little bit longer for your body to get used to the intensity of the matches and stuff," added Murray, who said he would next play at the grass-court event in Stuttgart, which starts the week after Roland Garros.

"My body isn't what it was, you know, 10 years ago. I'm fully aware of that.

"It takes a lot of time and effort to get it in a position to go out there and compete.

"It's not always perfect. But it is what it is and I still enjoy giving a go and trying to get myself out there and be as competitive as possible."

Wawrinka, who has now defeated Murray three times in four meetings in Paris, described his opponent as an "amazing champion".