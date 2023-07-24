Novak Djokovic withdraws from major tournament after heartbreaking defeat in Wimbledon final

Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.
"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take," said Djokovic, who has won the tournament four times.
"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."
American Christopher Eubanks will replace 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the main draw.
The Canadian Masters, which will be played from Aug. 7-13, is one of the major pre-US Open events in the tennis calendar.
ALSO READ:
Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei
Jacopo Venzo was flown to the Kepler clinic in Linz in a rescue helicopter, before succumbing to his injuries
'Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted
Atlas Lionesses face two-times former champions Germany in Melbourne on their debut
The record-breaking batsman's 29th ton on Friday ended his five-year-long drought for an international Test century outside India
American ties the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as his 65 matched the lowest score for Royal Liverpool
Australia trail by 162 runs and will need to produce something special to avoid the hosts from levelling the series at Old Trafford