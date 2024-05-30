No more 'crazy' rivalries as best friends Sabalenka, Badosa meet in Paris

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning against Moyuka Uchijima. — AFP

The dark "intense, crazy" days when the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova bitterly and publicly aired their grievances are long gone, says Aryna Sabalenka.

To illustrate her point, world number two Sabalenka will happily take on best friend Paula Badosa for a place in the last 32 of the French Open on Saturday.

It will be the pair's seventh meeting but first at a Grand Slam.

"It's always tough to play your best friend on tour," said Australian Open champion Sabalenka.

"But we know how to separate court and life. So it's always a great battle. I always enjoy playing against her."

She added: "I would say that right now the top 10 players are all good with each other, and there are no big fights outside of the court.

"It's not like we are best friends, but it's not something crazy, like intense."

Ten years or so ago, such warmth was rare.

Back in 2013, Williams hit out at a top five player she described as "boring".

"She's not going to be invited to the cool parties. And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it."

Williams didn't name Sharapova but the Russian, as well as most other observers, viewed it as a reference to her relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Sharapova hit back at Williams and her relationship with her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after winning a point against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. — AFP

Elsewhere, the American once arrived at a press conference wearing a shirt that said "Are you looking at my titles?"

That was a reference to being ranked number two after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon while Dinara Safina was at number one despite never claiming a major.

At the 2012 Australian Open, meanwhile, Polish player Agnieszka Radwanska criticised Sharapova's infamous grunting on court.