Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to attract top players again

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is set to return for its third edition in 2025, following the successful second edition earlier this year, which solidified its reputation as a top-tier event on the global tennis circuit.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG have announced that the tournament will once again take centre stage in Abu Dhabi from February 1 to 8, 2025, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.
To mark the on-sale ticket launch of the WTA 500 event, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is offering an exclusive opportunity for fans to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC in July 2025.
The prize includes flights, accommodation, two VIP tickets to the tournament, and other unique experiences. To be in with a chance of winning, fans simply need to purchase a ticket to the tournament before September 30 to be automatically entered into the draw.
With 28 singles players and 16 top doubles teams, the third edition aims to build on the success of this year’s tournament, where past Grand Slam champion and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina clinched the singles title and Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin triumphed in doubles. Having featured eight of the world’s top 20 players this year, the upcoming tournament is expected to showcase a similarly elite field of competitors.
Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 event signifies a remarkable convergence of sports excellence and entertainment. The 2025 tournament will span eight exciting days, taking tennis enthusiasts on a journey from the opening qualifiers to the thrilling finals on February 8.
“We’re excited to welcome the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open back for the 2025 season after an impressive second edition featuring eight of the world’s top 20 players," said Portia Archer, WTA CEO.
"The tournament’s exceptional organisation and passionate fan base make it a favourite among WTA players, who appreciate the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”
Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, says the tournament will build on the sucess of the first two editions.
“We continue to steadily build on the success of this prestigious championship, following the excellence demonstrated in the past two editions," Al Awani said.
"The championship highlights our commitment to hosting world-class events in Abu Dhabi, the global sports capital, backed by the confidence of official sports federations and organisations, as well as the exceptional infrastructure that positions Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination, attracting top sports stars from around the world.”
Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company, added: “The third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises to be the best yet, offering an unparalleled experience that celebrates world-class tennis. Our commitment to this event highlights our dedication to supporting women’s professional tennis, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global presence, and fostering engagement through world-class sporting experiences.”
Beyond the on-court action, the Fan Village promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages. Kids can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from Dh25, reinforcing the fact that the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is an event ‘for all’.
