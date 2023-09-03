Karolina Muchova enters US Open quarterfinals

Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Karolina Muchova became the first woman into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday, downing China's Wang Xinyu in three sets to advance to the last eight.
The 10th-seeded Czech, beaten in the final of this year's French Open, overcame an error-strewn performance to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in 2hr 34min on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 27-year-old right-hander will face Sorana Cirstea, the 30th seed from Romania.
Cirstea reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in 14 years on Sunday, defeating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in straight sets.
Cirstea, 33, who last played in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam at the French Open in 2009, prevailed 6-3, 6-3 to ease past her 15th-seeded opponent.
It is only the second time in 59 appearances in the main draw of a Slam event that 30th seed Cirstea has made it into the quarterfinals.
The Romanian upset fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the third round on Friday.
Meanwhile, unseeded American Ben Shelton took down 14th-seeded compatriot Tommy Paul in four sets on Sunday to reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal of the year at the US Open.
The 20-year-old Shelton avenged his loss to Paul in the last eight of the Australian Open, winning 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to become the youngest American to reach the men's quarter-finals in New York since Andy Roddick in 2002.
The world number 47 plays the winner between 10th seed Frances Tiafoe and Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata for a place in the semis.
