Incredible Cirstea saves six match points to reach Dubai semifinals

The number 1 team in the world laid down a clear marker as the team to beat in their home race
Producing one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea stunned Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 2-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-2 of the Czech Republic to reach the semifinals on Thursday.
Almost 15 years after her Dubai debut, Cîrstea finally made it to the last four stage of this award-winning tournament.
But her semifinal entry could not have been more dramatic. The 33-year-old was facing a match point at 1-5 in the second set after tamely losing the first set before staging a incredible fightback to take the set into a tie-break.
Cîrstea completely dominated Vondrousova in the tie-break before turning the screw on the Czech in the decider to complete a memorable win.
The Romanian was over the moon after saving six match points to end Vondrousova's Dubai campaign.
"This has to be the biggest comeback of my career," she said.
"To be honest, at 5-1, I was not thinking about winning any more, I was like, 'at least make it nice for the public, try to make it little longer, try to give them nice tennis and then somehow I managed to get this win. I still don't know how I managed it."
But she knows the identity of her semifinal opponent, Jasmine Paolini.
The Italian got a walk over after Elena Rybakina withdrew from the quarterfinal due to gastrointestinal illness.
ALSO READ:
"
The number 1 team in the world laid down a clear marker as the team to beat in their home race
Afzal Basira defeated Rajgan Cricket Club by 26 runs to claim the crown
First victory for the Thai golfer since her Major win as a rookie at the 2021 ANA Inspiration on the LPGA
Dubai based Chiara Noja continues her season and is joined in the field by UAE amateurs Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich
The winner qualifies for the regional finals with a round that featured four birdies and an eagle
The 15-time Major winner has played in just five Official PGA Tour events since his February, 2021car crash
'The finishing holes are dramatic at Al Mouj and you have to be on your game'
The prestigious four-day event at Endurance City in Seih Al Salaam has attracted some of the best riders in the world