'I'm still young': Swiatek stays upbeat despite Australian Open exit

Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return during her match against Madison Keys of the US. — Reuters

Five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek's hopes of reaching a first Australian Open final were dashed by American Madison Keys on Thursday but the Pole said she was still young and would come back stronger next year.

Swiatek squandered a match point at 6-5 in the third set, allowing Keys to battle back in the ensuing tiebreak and seal a 5-7 6-1 7-6(8) win but the 23-year-old was positive.

"I base my game on solidity and intensity, on control, and today it was hard for me to control the course of action and she also played very intensely," Swiatek told Reuters.

"However, I'm still young and I have things to learn, I have different areas which I can develop, so I'll try next year."

The 29-year-old Keys is the second American Swiatek has lost to in an Australian Open semi-final after Danielle Collins ended the Pole's dream in 2022.

Swiatek said she made far too many mistakes against Keys on Rod Laver Arena and hoped to draw lessons from it.