Five reasons to watch Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Last year's winner Daniil Medvedev and runner-up Andrey Rublev. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 3:47 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 3:48 PM

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships returns to the emirate in just under a fortnight, with the hugely anticipated ATP men’s tournament from February 26 to March 2 preceded by the 24th edition of the annual WTA event, taking place between February 18 and 24.

As the excitement continues to grow around the prestigious event — the women’s tournament was recently awarded permanent WTA 1000 status — here are the five top reasons why attending this year’s Championships is an absolute must for tennis fans and sports enthusiasts

Star-studded player line-up

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues to be one of the standout events on sporting calendar of both the UAE and world tennis, attracting many of the best male and female players to the region.

The WTA week boasts a star-studded lineup as 17 of the world’s top 20 players descend upon Dubai for the latest installment of the WTA Tour tournament. Nine of the world’s top 10 female players will be in the emirate for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, including World No1 Iga Swiatek, World No2 Aryna Sabalenka, fresh from securing her second successive Australian Open crown, and World No3 Coco Gauff.

Reigning champion and current World No3 Daniil Medvedev will face stiff competition from close friend and World No5 Andrey Rublev, who he defeated in last year’s final. World No9 Hubert Hurkacz, only the second Polish male to reach a Grand Slam singles semi-final, will also compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, alongside World No15 Karen Khachanov, winner of five ATP Tour singles titles.

Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medallist, is another strong addition to an experienced men’s line up, which also includes five-time ATP Tour singles title winner Adrian Mannarino, currently ranked No17 in the world, and former Wimbledon finalist and Australian Open semi-finalist Milos Raonic.

Affordable ticket prices

Contrary to the perception that premium sports events come with a hefty price tag, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships breaks the mould by offering tickets starting at an accessible Dh55. Tournament organisers have reintroduced a numbered seating system for the 2024 edition, providing fans with a personalised viewing experience.

Prime A and Prime B class tickets for both ATP and WTA weeks follow this numbering system, while Upper Grandstand seating will remain unreserved seating for both tournaments. Lower Grandstand is also unreserved during the first week of action. Tickets for both the women’s WTA tournament and the men’s ATP event are already available for purchase online at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

Interactive fan experiences

The Championships go beyond the traditional spectator experience, offering fans unique opportunities to interact with their tennis idols in a safe and engaging environment featuring intriguing activations. Whether it’s a chance encounter or a planned interaction, attendees can forge a deeper connection with the players, creating memories that extend beyond the thrill of the matches. The ‘Catch and Win’ initiative always brings a great sense of camaraderie around the stadium, as signed tennis balls are struck into the crowd by players after select Centre Court matches.

Vibrant hospitality

For those seeking sustenance amid the excitement, the Tennis Village beckons with a wide array of food and beverage offerings. Fans can indulge their taste buds in a gastronomic journey with food trucks serving global cuisines while soaking up the sunshine and elite tournament atmosphere. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the picturesque surroundings of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, including the hugely popular Irish Village and Century Village, both of which offer some great dining options.

Family-friendly activities

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships extend a warm invitation to families, ensuring that the event is not just for avid tennis fans, but a venue suitable for all ages. Participate in exciting games and enjoy the entertainment on offer; this tournament is more than just a sporting spectacle, it’s a family-friendly space for all the community to enjoy.

