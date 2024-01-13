Exclusive: Every second I wish for peace in Gaza, says Arab tennis icon Ons Jabeur

Former Man United treble-winner Yorke having fun keeping it on the fairway at Dubai Invitational
There’s no pressure playing golf in the sunshine, golf is supposed to be fun whether you’re good or not so good, says the ex-footballer
It was after winning a match in her last competitive tournament last year that Tunisian tennis icon Ons Jabeur broke down as tears rolled down her face.
Those were not tears of joy for Jabeur, the first Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final, after she avenged her Wimbledon final defeat against Marketa Vondrousova at the WTA Finals, the most prestigious tournament in tennis after the four majors.
Moments after clinching the match point against Vondrousova, Jabeur was fighting to hold back the tears during an on-court interview.
The mental wounds inflicted by the war in Gaza were too fresh for someone who is affectionally called the ‘Minister of Happiness’ for bringing joy to Tunisia and the Arab world with her groundbreaking exploits in tennis.
Gathering herself after she was overwhelmed with emotion, Jabeur made a passionate appeal for peace and humanity from the court, offering a part of her prize money from the tournament to the victims of the Gaza war.
Now, two months later, Jabeur is gearing up for the Australian Open in Melbourne where she is hoping to end her Gland Slam heartbreak with a triumphant run.
Having lost three Slam finals, the 29-year-old is desperate to win the first Major of her career.
But as she hopes for the perfect start to her New Year at the Australian Open in the latest bid to make tennis history for the Arab region, Jabeur says she can never stop praying for the people in Gaza.
“I have seen this (Israel-Palestine) conflict since I was young, it’s heartbreaking and not just every year, but honestly every second I wish for peace (in Gaza),” Jabeur told the Khaleej Times during an exclusive interview over Zoom.
“I pray for people in Gaza to live in peace. It’s very sad and, you know, I try to help as much as I can with medical aids, with food, with resources that maybe they don’t have there, so I (do) whatever I can.
“I wish peace in the region, and hopefully this will end soon because it’s heartbreaking.”
More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza after the conflict started on October 7 following a deadly attack by Hamas in Israel.
Since then, Gaza has been crippled by Israel’s retaliation with civilians in the Palestinian city facing an acute shortage of food and medical supplies as they live under the constant fear of Israeli missile attacks.
As an elite athlete, Jabeur feels lucky to be able to offer some help to people going through one of the worst humanitarian crises in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.
“I try to help, but I feel like it’s not enough, you know, I always do my maximum, but I cannot even imagine how they are living, it’s very tough,” she said.
“It’s not something that has just happened this year, it’s been 75 years of hell I should say.
“And, you know, the maximum I will help, the maximum I try to tell people to help. I feel like I am doing something, but nothing I could do would help enough I feel.”
ALSO READ:
There’s no pressure playing golf in the sunshine, golf is supposed to be fun whether you’re good or not so good, says the ex-footballer
Al Attiyah’s hat-trick hopes shattered with a broken steering arm on his vehicle
The second edition of the competition on Saturday showcases several iconic international footballers as part of ‘Sharjah’s Week of Stars’
Northern Irish golfer says it’s nice to go into the weekend at the Dubai Creek Resort still ahead of the chasing pack
The batter made history in the T20 World Cup 2022 by becoming the youngest player to play at the tournament at the age of 16
Veteran seamer becomes first player to reach 150 wickets he hosts win by 46 runs in the series opener in Auckland
The 25-year-old Belarusian had a breakthrough 2023 in which she claimed a maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne
The 21-year-old Briton stunned the tennis world when she won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenaged qualifier