Dubai Tennis: Ugo Humbert beats Alexander Bublik to win singles title

Ugo Humbert hits a backhand return during the final on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 8:48 PM

Frenchman Ugo Humbert won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight sets 6-4 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the final on Saturday.

Humbert won the title in his first appearance at the award-winning tournament.

Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won the men's doubles title.

Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final to claim their first Dubai doubles title.

(More to follow)