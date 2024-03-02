UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Tennis: Ugo Humbert beats Alexander Bublik to win singles title

Humbert won the Dubai title in his first appearance at the award-winning tournament

by

Rituraj Borkakoty
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Ugo Humbert hits a backhand return during the final on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali
Ugo Humbert hits a backhand return during the final on Saturday. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 8:48 PM

Frenchman Ugo Humbert won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight sets 6-4 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the final on Saturday.

Humbert won the title in his first appearance at the award-winning tournament.

Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won the men's doubles title.

Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final to claim their first Dubai doubles title.

(More to follow)

Rituraj Borkakoty

More news from Sports