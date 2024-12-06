Dubai: Filipina tennis sensation Eala reaches AHTC semifinals

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines hits a return. — Supplied photo

Top seed Polina Kudermetova will meet the popular Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, while young Belgian qualifier Sofia Costoulas will be up against British player Jodie Anna Burrage in the singles semifinals of the 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Saturday.

Kudermetova won 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 against the otherwise consistent Mei Yamaguchi of Japan after Eala had sustained a marathon match lasting 2 hours and 12 minutes while winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 against a second Japanese, Kyoka Okamura.

On the side court, promising Belgian Costoulas also came through with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win against Tatiana Prozorova, while Burrage was the lone player winning in straight sets following her clinical 6-4, 6-4 result against lucky loser Amandine Hesse of France.

Kudermetova, younger sister of former top-10 player Veronika, was glad to come through a three-setter. “I think I went to sleep in the first set. And by the time I woke up she (Yamaguchi) had already taken the lead. After that I decided to be focused on each and every ball, and that strategy somehow worked for me,” the 21-year-old said.

Rated as high as world No. 114 exactly a month back, Kudermetova wants to push herself towards an even higher ranking so that she can be an ally with older sibling on the WTA Tour.

“Getting a higher ranking can be beneficial to me as I will be able to play doubles with her (Veronika),” she related.

Eala, whose legion of followers has been increasing in Dubai, was delighted with her comeback win against Okamura. I think I made the right adjustment to my game after that first set. I came into this match knowing fully well that this was going to be tough,” she admitted.

“I had to be more demanding and patient with the rallies at the same time, especially after that first set,” the 19-year-old related.

Eala was prepared for yet another tough meeting with the top seed. “For sure, there are going to be no easy matches. The focus now is to recover and prepare mentally for the next one,” she added.

Burrage has made substantial strides since making her debut for Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup in November last year in their play-off tie with Sweden. The British girl was confident of carrying forward this form and experience against a much younger opponent.

“I am happy and proud to get through with the quarterfinals. Right now it is just the next match in mind,” she said.

“And if I win then you will surely find me at Sky Dive Dubai with my mum. That will be my gift for myself,” Burrage added.

"I needed to step up today against Prozorova. I will have to do the same again tomorrow against her (Burrage)," Costoulas narrated. "I am still young and I am constantly learning to get better with everything. The aim now on is to stay healthy and try and break into the top-200 by the end of 2025," related the 19-year-old from Genk, Belgium. Saturday's action will commence with the doubles semifinals between the pairing of Anastasia Detiuc and Anastasia Tikhonova taking on Tatiana Prozorova and Tara Wurth. This will be followed by the first singles semifinal featuring Sofia Costoulas and Julie Anna Burrage followed by a possible epic between 2022 US Open Junior champion Eala and top seed Kudermetova. RESULTS: (Singles quarter-finals of 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge held at Habtoor Grand Resort, on Friday) Alexandra Eala bt Kyoka Okamura 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Jodie Anna Burrage bt Amandine Hesse 6-4, 6-4; Polina Kudermetova bt Mei Yamaguchi 0-6, 6-1, 6-3; Sofia Costoulas bt Tatiana Prozorova 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. (Doubles) Isabelle Haverlag/Elena Pridankina bt Alexandra Eala/Valentini Grammatikopoulou 5-7, 6-4, 10-3; Jodie Anna Burrage/Freya Christie bt Zhibek Kulambayeva/Ankita Raina 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.