Doubles disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch title

Coco Gauff of the US and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova (right) lift the trophy. — AFP

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 6:49 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 6:50 PM

Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova claimed the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini - a day after the latter's crushing loss in the singles final.

The win was Siniakova's eighth women's Grand Slam doubles crown and Gauff's first.

Their makeshift pairing only came together days before the start of the French Open, after the American's regular partner Jessica Pegula withdrew from the tournament.

"Thank you Katerina for playing with me, we decided to do it two days before the tournament started," said Gauff, a doubles finalist at the 2022 French Open.

"It was very last-minute, I wasn't planning on playing doubles, so thank you for asking me."

Paolini, who suffered a 6-2 6-1 defeat to Iga Swiatek on Saturday, was left looking dejected.