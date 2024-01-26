UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Djokovic's bid for 25th major title ended by Sinner at Australian Open

The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning the US Open last September

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Italy's Jannik Sinner greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right). Photo: AFP
Italy's Jannik Sinner greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right). Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 11:51 AM

Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was ended by a 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 loss to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record for most Grand Slam singles titles outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning his 24th major at the US Open last September.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports