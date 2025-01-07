Chinese sensation Zheng looks to emulate Li's Australian Open success

China's Qinwen Zheng has shown she has the head-game to match the raw power to win on the biggest stages. — Reuters

There seemed a touch of destiny when Zheng Qinwen made the Australian Open final last year a decade after trailblazing compatriot Li Na hoisted the women's trophy.

Zheng ended up crushed by nemesis Aryna Sabalenka in the decider but this year will hope to go one better and join Li as the second Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Li's achievements gave rise to predictions of Chinese superpowerdom in women's tennis fuelled by a generation of young girls inspired to pick up rackets.

Ten years on from the twice Grand Slam champion's retirement it has not quite come to pass but China is well-represented at the highest levels, with four women in the top 100.

Zheng, ranked fifth in the world and seeded fifth at Melbourne Park, is the standout among them.

Having won the Olympic singles gold medal in Paris, a prize that eluded Li, Zheng has shown she has the head-game to match the raw power to win on the biggest stages.

Her background and playing style inevitably draw comparisons with two-times Grand Slam champion Li.

She was born in Li's home province of Hubei and trained in her hometown Wuhan.

Like Li, she boarded at a sports school from a tender age as standard for talented child athletes in China.

She later honed her game at a Beijing tennis academy under Carlos Rodriguez who coached Li to the Australian Open title and her peak world ranking of number two.

A couple of inches taller than Li, she wields a similarly powerful forehand.

The pair first met in person during the last Australian Open when Li snuck up on Zheng during a video interview at Melbourne Park and cheekily slapped her behind.

"I was feeling super happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her," said Zheng.

"I feel she's much more beautiful than when I saw her on TV before."

Late-blooming Li was 28 when she made her first Grand Slam final at the 2011 Australian Open, overhauled by Kim Clijsters.

It took another two finals before she broke through by beating Dominika Cibulkova in 2014.

By that time, she was an established fan favourite, embraced by the Melbourne crowds for her chutzpah and sense of humour.

Similar acclaim beckons for Zheng, who is on a much faster track than Li.

Zheng was 21 when she made last year's final and has her whole career ahead of her.

The Sabalenka defeat was a reality check for the young up-and-comer who avoided playing a single seeded player in her run to the decider.