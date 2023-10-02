Alcaraz storms into China Open semis, Medvedev sets up Zverev clash

The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased to his 12th semifinal appearance of the season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Casper Ruud at the China Open on Monday.
The top-seeded Spaniard recovered from falling a break behind in the first set before he overpowered Ruud with 30 winners and four breaks of serve to advance.
“To be able to beat a player like Casper in straight sets is really good," Alcaraz said. "It means you are playing well. It is really tough, big rallies at the beginning of the match, but I am really happy with the level.
"Being able to find solutions after the start of the first set. These kind of matches give you extra confidence.”
Alcaraz will meet sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner in Tuesday's semifinals after the Italian downed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev overcame a second-set stumble to beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
The Russian struggled to find his usual fluid game in the first two sets but sprung to life in the third set to shake off the 36th-ranked Humbert and progress to his 10th semifinal of the year.
His semifinal opponent will be eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who needed three sets to prevail over Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Making her first appearance at the China Open, second-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The Pole fired 27 winners and made 25 unforced errors, breaking serve a total of seven times in the win.
“You have to be patient with her because she’s running for every ball,” Swiatek said of her No.55-ranked Spanish opponent. “I kind of wanted to just be solid and be intensive but not make too many mistakes with risking.”
Swiatek will next face Varvara Gracheva.
Third-ranked Coco Gauff defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3. The US Open winner plays Croatian Petra Martic next.
Fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over China's Zheng Qinwen. Seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur, winner of the Ningbo Open last week, beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4 and ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Kateryna Baindl.
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile
Changes to his swing have helped the former champion Byrne sharpen his game