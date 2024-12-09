Teen sensation Louis Klein dazzles with wire-to-wire victory at Al Zorah Open

Al Zorah Open 2024 Champion Louis Klein (Czech Republic), pictured with Austin Cahill, Head of Golf at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club.. - Supplied photo

Fifteen-year-old Czech golf sensation Louis Klein produced a dominant wire-to-wire performance to capture his first title at the Al Zorah Open, marking a standout moment in the inaugural co-sanctioned EGF-NextGen Amateur Tour event.

With impressive rounds of 69, 70, and a stellar 67 on the final day, Klein posted a 54-hole total of 10-under-par 206 at the Ras Al Khaimah club. His remarkable performance secured him not only the trophy but also a coveted spot in an upcoming Challenge Tour event in the UAE, as well as an exemption into the prestigious 2025 NextGen World Final.

A regular visitor to the UAE, Klein represents the Czech Republic's National Team internationally and continues to prove his potential as a rising star in the golfing world. The Al Zorah Open also qualified for the 2024-25 Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) Order of Merit, attracting top male and female talent.

Klein’s maturity and skill at such a young age set a new benchmark for young golfers, making his triumph a standout moment in the region’s ever-growing golfing community.

Fifteen-year-old Louis Klein, the 2024 Al Zorah Open Champion, in action on the course. - Supplied photo

Play for the males was over the Black Tee course with Klein opening up with a three under par 69 on day one for the co-lead with Aayan Dadabhoy (JGE). He never looked back posting rounds of 70 and 67 to win by five shots from UAE Champion Sam Mullane (EGF), who entered the week third in the current Men’s 2024 – 25 EGF Men’s Order of Merit.

Klein stood on the first tee for the final round on five under par, one shot ahead of Sam Mullane, and then played the ‘round of the week,’ a bogey-free five birdie 67.

In summary, Klein had 15 birdies, 34 pars, five bogeys, and nothing worse - an impressive return for the youngster and a tournament report showing consistent golf at a very high level.

Austin Cahill, Head of Golf, Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club said at the end of play: “It has been a pleasure to host 82 players, both males and females, from the UAE and overseas for our 2024 Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club Open, one of the highlights of our domestic club golf calendar.

“It is always great to have the support of all the players, parents as well as the EGF and we look forward to hosting future EGF events soon.”

With this victory, recognized as one of the Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) 54-hole Majors, Klein earns a coveted invitation to compete in a Challenge Tour event scheduled to take place in the UAE early in 2025.

Additionally, as the inaugural co-sanctioned tournament between the EGF and the NextGen Amateur Tour, Klein secures a spot in the NextGen World Final in Australia later in the season.

The next EGF Order of Merit event for both Males and Females is the 36-hole Tower Links Mixed Amateur Open, to be held at Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December 2024.

Overall Gross (Male & Female Division).

Klein (Czech Republic) 69. 70. 67. 206.

Mullane (UAE) 72. 68. 71. 211.

Fahey (Queens University of Charlotte, US) 75. 70. 71. 216.