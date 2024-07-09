Team UAM emerge champions at UAE Youth Kickboxing event

The event featured 571 male and female athletes representing 41clubs. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:14 PM

The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship concluded on Sunday after three days of competition at Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

The event featured 571 male and female athletes representing 41clubs.

In the overall rankings at the end of the competition, Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold and one silver medals, followed by Khaleej International Sports with seven gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.

In third place was Golden Sport Center – Al Ain with seven gold and two bronze medals.