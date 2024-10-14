Team UAE aims to make a big impact at prestigious Nomura Cup Challenge in Vietnam

The UAE 2024 Nomura Cup Team in Vietnam: (left to right) Coach Faycal Serghin, Jonathan Selvaraj, Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane and EGF Secretary-General Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi.- Supplied photo

The UAE golf team, led by National Coach Faycel Serghini, aims to make a strong impression in the 30th Nomura Cup, which kicks off on Tuesday at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong in Vietnam.

Veteran players Ahmad Skaik, Jonathan Selvaraj, and Sam Mullane represent the UAE and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), each bringing valuable international experience to the competition.

The Nomura Cup, also known as the APGC Team Championship, is a prestigious biennial amateur golf tournament for men, first held in 1963. The 2024 edition will see 19 countries competing over four days of stroke play, with the best two daily rounds contributing to the team’s overall score. An individual champion will also be crowned.

Accompanying the team will be EGF Secretary-General Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi who commented: “This might be one of the strongest teams we've ever sent to the Nomura Cup. These gentlemen are prepared, and we’re excited to see how we fare against some of the top teams in the APGC.”

The participating countries include Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong (China), India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and host nation Vietnam. For live scoring, visit: Sgolf Live Score.

Traditionally dominated by powerhouses like Australia, with 10 titles, and Japan, with seven, the competition promises to be fierce. But the UAE team is eager to test their mettle on this grand stage.

Team member Mullane told Khaleej Times, “I’m playing pretty nicely at the moment and have been working on my irons a lot so let’s see this week.

“I have never played in Vietnam - so I’m looking forward to it. After this week’s Nomura Cup, my schedule is to play in the UAE Cup in Al Ain, then the King Hamad Trophy in Bahrain, the Dubai Hills Men’s Open, the Pan Arab Men’s Championship at Al Zorah Golf Club and anything else that pops up in the next few weeks.